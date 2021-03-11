JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,485,347 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,382,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.67. 22,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,281. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

