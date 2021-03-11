JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $554,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 19,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,932. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.