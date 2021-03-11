JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $1,488,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.