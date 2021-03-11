JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.64 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,713,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 47.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $1,642,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

