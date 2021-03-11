JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Neutral

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.76 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

