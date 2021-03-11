JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

