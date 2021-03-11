JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 439,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 228,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 112,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 652,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

