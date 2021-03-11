JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

