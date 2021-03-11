JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 14,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.