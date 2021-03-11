Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €37.18 ($43.74) and last traded at €37.00 ($43.53). 53,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.24 ($42.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.