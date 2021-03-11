Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

