Kalos Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 914,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.