Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,493,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 36,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

