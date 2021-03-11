Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,288 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 5,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.