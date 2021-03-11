Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 735,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

