Kalos Management Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

