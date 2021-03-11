Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

