KBC Group NV Acquires 1,287 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 167.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

