KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

