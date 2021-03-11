KBC Group NV Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 230,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

