KBC Group NV Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 275.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TTEC were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

