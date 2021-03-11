KBC Group NV Sells 8,012 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hub Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

