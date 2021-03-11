KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

KBC Group stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

