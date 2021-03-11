Keith A. Jones Sells 10,432 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RMBS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,018. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

