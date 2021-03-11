Keith M. Kimmel Sells 17,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

