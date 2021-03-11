Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 58,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

