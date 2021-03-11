Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $917,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.6% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 47,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

