Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,345. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

