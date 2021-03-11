Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.32

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 18497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.