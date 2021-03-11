Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 32,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

Shares of PXT opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.22 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.