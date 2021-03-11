Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 11,948 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $175.53. 5,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,129. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

