Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.43 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.