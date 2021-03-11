Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

