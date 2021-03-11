Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $15.55 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $14.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

