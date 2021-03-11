Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $7.75 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,040,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 46,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

