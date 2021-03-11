Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 143,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

