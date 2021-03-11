Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

