Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. Kering has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

