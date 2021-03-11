KeyCorp Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $300.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.31.

NYSE ESS opened at $272.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $286.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

