KeyCorp Comments on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a PE ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

