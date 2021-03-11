KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

