KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.66. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

