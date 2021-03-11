KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $85.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

