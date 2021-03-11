KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,540 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $151,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 89,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

