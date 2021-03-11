Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,843 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

