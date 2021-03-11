Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

