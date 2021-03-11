King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

