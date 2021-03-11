King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

