Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.