KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KNYJY. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 30,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,404. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

